Labour Day events taking place across the province

Labour Day is a chance to celebrate the achievements of workers, and recognizing their contributions to society.

There are a number of events to mark the Labour Day holiday taking place across Newfoundland and Labrador today.

St. John’s: A union walk will take place around Quidi Vidi Lake, starting at 11:30AM in the Dominion parking lot. A family BBQ at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 56 in Pleasantville will be held following the walk.

Corner Brook: A family Fun Day and BBQ at Margaret Bowater Park, O'Connell Drive from 1:00PM – 4:00PM.

Grand Falls-Windsor: Parade with Family Day BBQ and Concert starting at Main Street, Grand Falls-Windsor, finishing at Grand Falls-Windsor Tower Hall, High Street from 10:00AM – 12:00PM.

Parade with Family Day BBQ and Concert starting at Main Street, Grand Falls-Windsor, finishing at Grand Falls-Windsor Tower Hall, High Street from 10:00AM – 12:00PM. Labrador City: Centennial Playground event, 2:00PM – 4:00PM.