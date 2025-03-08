King Charles III Coronation Medal awarded to 27 RCMP employees

A ceremony was held to week where 27 of RCMP employees were awarded with a King Charles III Coronation Medal.

The King Charles III Medal, manufactured by the Royal Canadian Mint, was created to mark the May 6, 2023, Coronation of His Majesty King Charles and is the first Canadian commemorative medal. It is also the first Canadian honour to feature the Canadian Royal Crown, approved by his Majesty the King.

The RCMP was allocated 1,300 of these medals to be presented to employees across Canada. A total of 40 RCMP employees in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive this award for having made a significant contribution to the RCMP, their community, or Canada as whole. This medal can also be awarded to employees who have made an outstanding achievement abroad that has brought credit to the RCMP or to Canada.

The following employees received a King Charles III Coronation Medal:

Chief Superintendent Pamela Robinson

Superintendent Stefan Thoms

Inspector David Ossinger

Inspector Adam Palmer

Sergeant Major Trevor Baldwin

Staff Sergeant Matthew Christie

Staff Sergeant Patrick Dornan

Staff Sergeant Victor Dray

Staff Sergeant Kenneth Maher

Sergeant Lesley Devereaux

Sergeant Adam Gardner

Sergeant Lynn Gaudet

Sergeant Catherine Greene

Sergeant Crystal Leighton

Sergeant Elizabeth Lodge

Corporal (Retired) Bradley Ivany

Corporal Raymond Whalen

Constable Sheldon Dyke

Constable Danielle Eustace

Constable Mitchell Tulk

Civilian Member Donna Tuff

Public Service Employee Vanessa Hendry

Public Service Employee Tracy Jenkins-Fudge

Public Service Employee Gary Martin

Public Service Employee Jody Shea

Public Service Employee Lisa Smith

Public Service Employee Tracy Spracklin