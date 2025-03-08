King Charles III Coronation Medal awarded to 27 RCMP employees

A ceremony was held to week where 27 of RCMP employees were awarded with a King Charles III Coronation Medal.
The King Charles III Medal, manufactured by the Royal Canadian Mint, was created to mark the May 6, 2023, Coronation of His Majesty King Charles and is the first Canadian commemorative medal. It is also the first Canadian honour to feature the Canadian Royal Crown, approved by his Majesty the King.
The RCMP was allocated 1,300 of these medals to be presented to employees across Canada. A total of 40 RCMP employees in Newfoundland and Labrador will receive this award for having made a significant contribution to the RCMP, their community, or Canada as whole. This medal can also be awarded to employees who have made an outstanding achievement abroad that has brought credit to the RCMP or to Canada.
The following employees received a King Charles III Coronation Medal:
- Chief Superintendent Pamela Robinson
- Superintendent Stefan Thoms
- Inspector David Ossinger
- Inspector Adam Palmer
- Sergeant Major Trevor Baldwin
- Staff Sergeant Matthew Christie
- Staff Sergeant Patrick Dornan
- Staff Sergeant Victor Dray
- Staff Sergeant Kenneth Maher
- Sergeant Lesley Devereaux
- Sergeant Adam Gardner
- Sergeant Lynn Gaudet
- Sergeant Catherine Greene
- Sergeant Crystal Leighton
- Sergeant Elizabeth Lodge
- Corporal (Retired) Bradley Ivany
- Corporal Raymond Whalen
- Constable Sheldon Dyke
- Constable Danielle Eustace
- Constable Mitchell Tulk
- Civilian Member Donna Tuff
- Public Service Employee Vanessa Hendry
- Public Service Employee Tracy Jenkins-Fudge
- Public Service Employee Gary Martin
- Public Service Employee Jody Shea
- Public Service Employee Lisa Smith
- Public Service Employee Tracy Spracklin