Keyin College to Make Significant Funding Announcements

Keyin College will be announcing major funding for sport and community partnerships on Wednesday. Beyond the sponsorships of Barrow AFC (a professional football club in the English Football League from the United Kingdom), Keyin College is making a significant commitment to soccer in Newfoundland and Labrador through a donation to the NLSA.

This donation is targeted at supporting grass-roots programming across the province. Additionally, Keyin College has dedicated fundingin support of the Canada Summer Games via the provincial male and female soccer teams, through its Kick it Up campaign. Keyin’s goal is to ensure that NL’s young athletes have the resources, training, and support they need to compete at the highest levels and be ready to go for gold.

There will be discussions about how the funding will help bring opportunities and experiences at the grass roots level, to kids in the province who otherwise may not have the chance to participate in sport. Keyin will announce the funding amounts with partners from GovNL, the NLSA and Barrow AFC in attendance.