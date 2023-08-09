Katarina Roxon wins bronze for Canada at Paralympic Games

Katarina Roxon continues to excel on the international stage.
One of the province’s most decorated athletes, she won bronze in the 100-metre breaststroke this weekend at the 2023 World Para Swimming Championships.
A native of Kippins, it’s her fifth time competing for Canada at the Paralympic Games. At 15, Roxon was the youngest swimmer on the Beijing 2008 Canadian Paralympic team. She’s now a national team veteran and an inspiration for athletes all over the country. In 2018, she was appointed to the Order of Newfoundland and Labrador.