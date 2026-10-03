Two charged with breaching court orders in St. John’s

Justice, News October 3rd, 2026

Two people have been charged with breaching court orders following separate incidents in St. John’s Thursday.

At approximately 1:40 p.m., police responded to a residence in the downtown area and learned a 51-year-old man, who had been released from court earlier that day, was at a residence he had been ordered to stay away from.

He was arrested and returned to provincial court, where he was charged with breaching his release order.

Later, at approximately 8:42 p.m., police responded to a residence in St. John’s and found a 42-year-old woman inside.

Police determined she was also under court orders to stay away from the residence. She was arrested and taken to the St. John’s lockup, where she was charged with three counts of breach of probation.