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Stolen vehicle collides with police cruiser, two arrested in St. John’s

Justice, News

Police arrested two people after a stolen vehicle collided with a police cruiser in St. John’s Tuesday morning.

Around 8:50 a.m. on October 6, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near Blackmarsh Road, but the driver refused to stop. Police did not pursue the vehicle for public safety reasons, but monitored it from a distance. The vehicle later stopped on the Team Gushue Highway off-ramp, where the driver accelerated in reverse and struck a police vehicle.

A 36-year-old man was arrested and charged with dangerous operation, flight from police, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and possessing property obtained by crime. A 31-year-old female passenger was also arrested and released with a future court date on charges of possessing property obtained by crime and resisting arrest.

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