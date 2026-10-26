Springdale RCMP charges suspected impaired driver for refusing to provide sample

Justice, News October 26th, 2026

Springdale RCMP arrested a 53-year-old man yesterday afternoon after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver at a local business. The Springdale man now faces a Criminal Code charge for failing to comply with a demand.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 22, police in Springdale received a report of a suspected impaired driver arriving at a local retail store on Cpl. Bouzane Boulevard. Officers responded to the business and located the described vehicle and driver nearby.

The 53-year-old male driver showed signs of impairment and was provided with a demand for a breath sample to confirm his impairment, however he refused to do so. The man was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released from custody to appear in court at a future date. In addition, his driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded.