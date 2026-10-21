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Sheshatshiu RCMP seizes uninsured vehicle during traffic stop

Justice, News

Police in Sheshatshiu ticketed a woman and seized her vehicle Tuesday afternoon, after a traffic stop revealed the vehicle was uninsured.

On October 20, around 12:00 p.m (noon), officers patrolling Nui Street pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. The 40-year-old driver was unable to provide proof of insurance for the vehicle.

The Sheshatshiu woman was ticketed for operating a vehicle without insurance. The vehicle she was driving was seized roadside and impounded.

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