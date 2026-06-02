Sheshatshiu RCMP seeking public’s assistance to locate Preston Rich

Justice, News June 2nd, 2026

Police in Sheshatshiu are asking for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Preston Rich. Rich was last seen on Sunday, May 31 at about 8:00 p.m. in the Sheshatshiu area. Police and family are concerned for his safety and well-being.

Rich stands approximately 5’ 3” tall and weighs about 100 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Preston Rich’s current location is asked to contact Sheshatshiu RCMP at 709-497-8700 immediately.