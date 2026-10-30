Sheshatshiu RCMP respond to man passed out behind the wheel, impaired driver arrested

Justice, News October 30th, 2026

A driver was arrested by Sheshatshiu RCMP on Thursday morning, following a report received from a concerned resident about a person who appeared to be unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle.



Shortly after 10:00 a.m., police responded to a report from a passerby who spotted an unknown male who appeared to be passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Matshateu Street.

Officers located the vehicle, with the driver inside. Police woke the man, who showed clear signs of impairment, and identified him as a prohibited driver. The driver was arrested without incident, and was provided a demand for a breath sample. The driver was uncooperative and was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

A subsequent search of the man and the vehicle resulted in the location and seizure of an open container of alcohol, a quantity of cash, drug paraphernalia and bear spray. Police also confirmed that the vehicle was uninsured and was displaying licence plates belonging to another vehicle.

Forty-five-year-old Roy William Russell of Sheshatshiu has been charged with:

Operation while prohibited

Operation while impaired

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand

Failure to comply with release order condition – two counts

Possession of a prohibited weapon when knowing the possession is unauthorized – two counts

Possession of property obtained by crime

Weapons possession contrary to order and failure to surrender authorization – two counts

His vehicle was seized and impounded, and his licence was further suspended.