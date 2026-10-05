RNC searching for missing person Jason Benoit

Justice, News October 5th, 2026

The RNC is seeking the assistance of the public in locating missing person Jason Benoit of Corner Brook.

On Sunday, the RNC in the Corner Brook region received a missing person report for 45-year-old Jason Benoit. Benoit was last seen yesterday (Oct. 3), and frequents the Mt. Bernard Avenue area. Benoit is described as being approximately 6’0 tall, with blue eyes, and short, grey hair. He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a black jacket, a blue shirt, and grey shoes.

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Benoit is asked to contact the RNC at 709-637-4100.