RNC increasing enforcement for ‘Operation Impact’

Justice, News October 8th, 2026

With an anticipated increase in traffic during this Thanksgiving long weekend, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is joining police services throughout the country in a campaign to keep roadways safe.

‘Operation Impact’ taking place from Oct. 9-12 is aimed at promoting safe driving behaviors. The RNC will be conducting checkpoints focused on impaired, aggressive and distracted driving, as well as speeding and seatbelt compliance.

This year’s theme, ‘‘Safety is in YOUR hands”, reminds us all that motor-vehicle collisions are preventable and that safe driving behaviours save lives. It also highlights the important role every driver plays in helping keep our roads safe.

The RNC continues to urge the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police by calling 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.