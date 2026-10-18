RNC encourages residents to stay safe online

Justice, News October 18th, 2026

October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, and the RNC is reminding residents to take steps to protect themselves, their families and their businesses from cybercrime. Digital safety is more important now than ever before. Cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated means to exploit online users, and, with the rise of artificial intelligence, it can be even more difficult to detect scams.

This year’s theme, “Your best defence is you,” reminds us that small actions and good cyber security habits can make a big difference. Some proactive measures you can take to protect yourself include:

Not sending payments to unknown people or organizations that are seeking monetary support and immediate action.

Do not open web links from unsolicited emails or text messages.

Do not conduct any sensitive transactions, including purchases, when on a public Wi-Fi network.

Create a strong and unique password for each online account.

Set up multi-factor authentication on all accounts that allow it.

Be cautious about the information you share in online profiles and social media accounts.

Keep systems and software up-to-date, including laptops, computers, phones, tablets, gaming systems, TVs and other smart devices.

Install a strong, reputable anti-virus program.

To report suspicious online activity, call the RNC at 709-729-8000.