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RNC arrest male for assault

Justice, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) arrested a male for an assault in St. John’s.

Police responded to a report of an assault at a residence in the east end of St. John’s at approximately 11 a.m. yesterday (Oct. 25). The 22-year-old female victim received non-life-threatening physical injuries during the altercation with a male suspect, who had left the area prior to police arrival. Officers arrested a 24-year-old male around 5 p.m. at a residence in Mount Pearl and charged him with two counts of violence against an intimate partner for assault causing bodily harm and assault by choking, and two counts of breaching a release order.

He was held to appear in court.

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