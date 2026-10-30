RCMP seizes vehicle from driver traveling 57 km/h over the speed limit

Justice, News October 30th, 2026

Police seized a vehicle and suspended the licence of driver travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit Thursday morning.

On Oct. 29, shortly after 10:30 a.m., several motorists traveling the Trans-Canada Highway through the Grand Falls-Windsor area reported an eastbound vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed. RCMP Traffic Services Central located the described vehicle, and radar confirmed a speed of 157 km/h where the posted speed limit was 100 km/h.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver ­- an 18-year-old man -— was ticketed for excessive speed. His licence was suspended roadside and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded by police.