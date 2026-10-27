RCMP-RNC JFO West execute search warrant in Corner Brook, one woman arrested

Justice, News October 27th, 2026

Early Sunday morning, RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West searched a residence in Corner Brook and seized quantities of suspected cocaine, other illicit drugs, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking. A 46-year-old woman was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions

As part of an ongoing investigation, RCMP-RNC JFO West and RNC General Patrol Services attended a home in Corner Brook on Sunday, Oct. 26 with a warrant to search the property, authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Inside the home, officers located and seized:

Quantities of suspected cocaine and other illicit substances

Cash

Paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking activity

Sandra Melissa Callahan, 46, was arrested without incident and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of property obtained by crime and failure to comply with a release order.

Callahan was held in custody to appear in provincial court on Monday, October 26.

The investigation is continuing.