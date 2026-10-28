RCMP-RNC IICE charges Main Point man with online child exploitation offences

Justice, News October 28th, 2026

Following an investigation spanning several months, the RCMP-RNC Integrated Internet Child Exploitation (IICE) Unit arrested 51-year-old Gerald Nippard of Main Point on Monday. Nippard is charged with online child exploitation offences.

In March 2026, RCMP-RNC IICE executed a search warrant obtained under the Criminal Code at a Main Point home in relation to a report of online child exploitation activity. A number of electronic devices were seized and subsequently analysed as part of the ongoing investigation.

As a result of the digital forensic analysis, as well as other evidence collected, Nippard was arrested on Oct. 26.

He is charged with:

Possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material,

Accessing of child sexual abuse and exploitation material,

Distribution, etc. of child sexual abuse and exploitation material,

Breach of a Sexual Offences Prohibition Order.

In accordance with arrest and release procedures, Nippard was released on conditions designed to protect the general public. He is scheduled to appear in Gander Provincial Court on Dec. 15.