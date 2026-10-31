RCMP arrests drug impaired driver; man was in possession of Fentanyl

Justice, News October 31st, 2026

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrested and charged a man with impaired operation and drug possession after finding him behind the wheel of a vehicle Friday night.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on October 23, officers working on King Street noticed a male driver behind the wheel of a parked pickup truck who exhibited signs of impairment by drugs. He was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and returned to the Grand-Falls Windsor detachment.

The driver’s vehicle was seized and impounded and his license was suspended. A search of the man and the vehicle led to the seizure of drug paraphernalia, suspected Schedule 1 drugs (fentanyl), contraband tobacco products, and other unidentified pills.

The man was assessed and treated at the detachment by Emergency Medical Services personnel. He was released from police custody with conditions, and transported for further evaluation at a local hospital.

The 30-year-old Portugal Cove-St. Phillip’s man was released to appear in Provincial Court in December to answer to charges of:

Operation while impaired (drug) of a motor vehicle, and

Possession of a controlled substance – Fentanyl.

The investigation is continuing.