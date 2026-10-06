Port Saunders RCMP responds to suspected impaired driver, man charged with failing to comply with demand

Justice, News October 6th, 2026

Port Saunders RCMP arrested a Hawke’s Bay man on Friday night after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver. The man was located and stopped by police and charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

On October 2, shortly before 10:00 p.m., police received a call from a resident concerned about a driver they suspected was under the influence of alcohol. Officers began patrols of Route 430, and stopped the described vehicle traveling in the direction of Hawke’s Bay.

When police approached the driver, they noted signs of impairment, and attempted to conduction a roadside screening. The man repeatedly failed to provide a breath sample, and was arrested and transported to the detachment.

He was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand, and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

Refusing or failing to comply with a demand issued by police as part of an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. If convicted, this offence carries the same penalties as a charge of impaired operation.