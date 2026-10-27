Police seeking public’s assistance to identify suspect in theft investigation

Justice, News October 27th, 2026

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a theft at a local business and asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect caught by surveillance cameras.

On Oct. 15, between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., a man was observed on video surveillance entering a retail store on Manitoba Drive, picking up an item and concealing it in his coat, then leaving the store without paying for the item. He returned to the store again and stole another item in the same manner.

The man is described as in his late 30s to late 40’s, with an average build and short dark hair. When captured on surveillance cameras, he was wearing a black and grey fleece sweatshirt and a white shirt.

Anyone with any information about this crime or the individual responsible is asked to contact Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211.