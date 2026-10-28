Police investigating break and enter at soccer hut in Lawn

Justice, News October 28th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP is investigating a break, enter and theft from an outbuilding on the grounds of the local soccer park in Lawn. Anyone with information about the suspect or suspects is being asked to contact police.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 24, Burin Peninsula RCMP responded to the soccer hut on Harbour Drive in Lawn after a property representative discovered that the building had been broken into. Once inside the structure, the suspect(s) stole insulation and departed.

The investigation is continuing.

Anyone having information about this crime, or the person or persons responsible, is asked to contact Burin Peninsula RCMP at 709-279-3001.