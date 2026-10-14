Harbour Breton RCMP seizes vehicle during long weekend checkstop

Justice, News October 14th, 2026

Harbour Breton RCMP checked dozens of vehicles on Saturday afternoon as part of a traffic initiative to ensure drivers were obeying traffic and road safety laws, and seized one vehicle from a driver with a suspended licence.

On Oct. 10, police set up a proactive traffic enforcement checkstop on Route 365 near Conne River, looking for drivers exhibiting signs of impairment, seatbelt use and vehicle safety, and ensuring all drivers had proper documentation and licensing. At least 30 vehicles were stopped and one driver, a 31-year-old Milltown woman had her vehicle and driver’s licence seized by police roadside after officers confirmed that her driver’s licence was suspended.

Aside from this one instance, officers were pleased to observe all other drivers operating safe and sober, with valid licences, registration and insurance.