Justice, News November 19th, 2026

Police in Harbour Breton seized a dirt bike from a youth, after an officer observed them driving in an unsafe manner Wednesday afternoon.

On Nov. 18, shortly before 3:00 p.m., an officer conducting proactive patrols on Canada Drive stopped an off-road vehicle being driven in a hazardous manner. Upon further inspection, police also determined that the dirt bike was unsafe.

The vehicle was seized by police, pending the completion of required repairs. The youth driver was provided with a warning.