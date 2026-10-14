Grand Falls-Windsor sets date for municipal by-election

Justice, News October 14th, 2026

Residents of Grand Falls-Windsor will head to the polls Dec. 1 to elect a new member of Town Council following the recent passing of Deputy Mayor Rod Bennett.

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with locations to be announced in the coming weeks. Nomination Day is November 9, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Hall on High Street. Nominations are by appointment only, and interested candidates can call 709-489-0407 to arrange a time.

An advance poll will be held Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Windsor Pentecostal Church on King Street.