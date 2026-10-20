Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responds to single-vehicle crash, uninsured vehicle impounded

Justice, News October 20th, 2026

Police in Grand Falls-Windsor impounded a vehicle and ticketed the driver after responding to a report of a crash Monday evening and discovering the car was not registered or insured.

On Oct. 20, around 5:45 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Main Street in Peterview. When police arrived, they discovered that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy and the registration had not been transferred after it was purchased.

The driver, a 48-year-old man, was not injured in the crash. He was issued summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for operating without insurance and for failing to notify the registrar of the transfer of ownership.

The car was seized by police and impounded.