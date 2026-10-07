Glovertown RCMP investigating break and enter, asking for public’s assistance locating stolen truck

Justice, News October 7th, 2026

Glovertown RCMP is investigating a break and enter and the theft of a pickup truck from a property in Happy Adventure. Anyone with information about this crime, the current location of the truck or those responsible is asked to contact police.

On Oct. 6, police responded to a report that a garage was broken into at a property in Happy Adventure, and a blue pickup truck had been stolen.

The vehicle is a blue 2002 GMC pickup truck with a matching cap, Newfoundland and Labrador licence plate CZT074.

If you know the current location of this vehicle, please contact the RCMP at 1-800-709-7267 as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about the vehicle, the break and enter or the person or persons responsible is asked to contact the Glovertown RCMP detachment at 709-533-2828. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS (8477),