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Gander RCMP stops vehicle traveling more than 50km/h over the speed limit

Justice, News

RCMP in Gander seized a vehicle and suspended the licence of driver travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit early this morning.

On Oct. 19, shortly after 2:00 a.m., an officer patrolling the Trans-Canada Highway near Gander observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. Radar confirmed a speed of 114 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The vehicle was stopped, and the driver ­- a 23-year-old man – was ticketed for excessive speed. His licence was suspended roadside and the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded by police.

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