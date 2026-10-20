Gander RCMP responds to hit and run collisions, arrests impaired driver

Justice, News October 20th, 2026

Gander RCMP arrested a 26-year-old man early Saturday morning after officers responded to a report of a driver colliding with parked vehicles and determined that the driver was impaired.

On October 17, shortly after 4:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a collision in a parking lot on Bennett Drive in Gander. The caller reported that a vehicle had crashed into other cars in the lot and that the driver had failed to remain at the scene.

Officers located the described vehicle and observed the male driver exhibiting signs of impairment. He was arrested without incident and transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

The 26-year-old Gander man was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation over 80%mg, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and mischief over $5,000.

He was released from custody and will appear in court in June 2027. In addition, his licence was suspended and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.