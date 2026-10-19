Gander District RCMP seizes vehicle during proactive traffic patrol

Justice, News October 19th, 2026

A 38-year-old man had his vehicle impounded by Gander District RCMP on Saturday night, after a traffic safety stop confirmed that he had no registration or valid insurance.

Just before 10:30 p.m. on October 17, RCMP officers conducting proactive patrols on Main Street in Glovertown stopped a vehicle after a check indicated its registration was expired.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was unable to provide officers with a physical copy of his driver’s licence and officers confirmed that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance policy.

The vehicle was seized by police and impounded. The driver was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for failing to transfer ownership of his vehicle and for operating with expired registration and without a valid insurance policy.