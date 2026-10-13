Fogo Island RCMP stops suspended driver, impounds uninsured vehicle

Justice, News October 13th, 2026

Police seized a vehicle from a driver found operating with a suspended licence and no insurance during a traffic stop in Joe Batt’s Arm on Friday night.

On Oct. 9, around 8:10 p.m., officers conducting proactive patrols in the Main Street area of Joe Batt’s Arm conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle pulling into a business parking lot. The driver was confirmed to be operating with a suspended driver’s licence, and the vehicle did not hold a valid insurance policy.

The driver, a 44-year-old man, was issued summary offence tickets under the Highway Traffic Act, and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

RCMP officers proactively patrol roadways across Newfoundland and Labrador looking for impaired drivers, checking for seatbelts and ensuring vehicles and drivers are operating safely and with the appropriate documentation. Motorists are reminded to drive safe, drive sober and ensure that your licence, registration and insurance are always up to date.