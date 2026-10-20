Ferryland RCMP arrests man for refusing to provide breath sample

Justice, News October 20th, 2026

Ferryland RCMP arrested a 42-year-old man Friday night after a driver attempted to avoid a traffic checkpoint on Route 10 near Bay Bulls. The man was charged with refusal or failure to comply with a demand.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., police in Ferryland were conducting a traffic checkpoint in the community and noticed a vehicle turn from the checkpoint and attempt to leave in opposite direction. Police located and stopped the vehicle nearby, where they observed open alcohol in the vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old Mount Pearl man, showed clear signs of impairment and was provided with a demand for a breath sample as part of a roadside screening. He refused and was arrested for refusal to comply with a demand. His licence was suspended and the vehicle he was operating was seized and impounded.

He was released from police custody to appear in Provincial Court in December.