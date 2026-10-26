Burin Peninsula RCMP arrests woman after responding to report of suspected impaired driver

Justice, News October 26th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a woman last night after responding to a report of a possible impaired driver at a local business.

Shortly before 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 25, police in Marystown received a report of a suspected impaired driver arriving at a local gas station on Ville Marie Drive. Officers responded, patrolled the area and stopped the described vehicle nearby.

The 47-year-old female driver showed signs of impairment and failed a roadside breath test. She was arrested and transported to the detachment, where she provide breath samples in excess of the legal limit.

The driver was held by police overnight and released the following day. She was charged with impaired operation and impaired operation over 80%mg, and will appear in court at a later date. Her driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle she was driving was seized and impounded.

The woman was also charged under the Highway Traffic Act for operating the vehicle without a valid licence.

Burin Peninsula RCMP offers sincere thanks to the person who reported their concerns. By taking action, you may have saved a life.