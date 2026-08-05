Bonavista RCMP investigates assault with a weapon, man arrested and knife seized

Justice, News August 5th, 2026

A 29-year-old Elliston man was arrested by Bonavista RCMP on Monday, in relation to an assault and threats.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on August 3, an officer was roadside conducting an unrelated traffic stop when he observed a nearby disturbance involving a group of people.

The officer approached and separated the group, then learned that one of the individuals involved in the dispute had presented an edged weapon and made threats of harm to others.

Bonavista RCMP identified and arrested a 29-year-old male suspect in connection to the incident. Police located and seized a knife in the immediate area. No injuries were reported to police.

The man was later released from custody on strict police-imposed conditions. He is expected to make his first appearance at a later date where he will answer to charges including assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

The investigation continues.