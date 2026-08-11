Bay St. George RCMP thanks Stephenville GSAR for successful rescue of off-road riders

Justice, News August 11th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP and Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue safely located two off-road vehicle riders on Saturday after they reported being lost on a backcountry trail.

Around 5:45 on Friday, August 7, Bay St. George RCMP received a call from an ATV operator requesting assistance. The operator and their passenger were traveling the backcountry, headed towards Serpentine Lake, when they became lost. The pair were able to provide police with their coordinates and a description of their appearance and the area. They also indicated that they were well-prepared with food, water and supplies.

Police engaged Stephenville Ground Search and Rescue, who located the pair safe and in good health on Saturday afternoon. They were escorted to safety, and were able to resume their travels.