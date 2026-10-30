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Bay St. George RCMP executes province-wide warrant during traffic stop

Justice, News

Bay St. George RCMP arrested a man who was the subject of a province-wide warrant during a traffic stop on Queen Street Wednesday night. The 40-year-old Trout River man was taken into custody and his uninsured, unregistered vehicle was impounded.

On Oct. 29, around 9:00 p.m., an RCMP officer on patrol near in the Stephenville Mall observed a vehicle being operated by a man known to police as a suspended driver.

The driver was unable to provide valid insurance or registration documents, and police confirmed that his driver’s licence was suspended.

Checks also confirmed that the driver was the subject of an active warrant of arrest.

He was taken into custody and later released to appear in provincial court at a future date. He also received tickets for the Highway Traffic Act violations, and his vehicle was seized by police and impounded.

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