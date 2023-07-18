June inflation data to be released today

The province is inviting the public, including stakeholders from the arts and cultural community, to provide their input on the new mid-sized theatre in St. John’s. The information gathered from this consultation will help determine potential location options, optimal capacity and artistic functionality of the new theatre.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 14. To learn more about the project and to participate in the consultation, visit www.engagenl.ca.

Premier Andrew Furey first announced the intention to build a new theatre as part of the Year of the Arts launch earlier this year.

“By launching this consultation, our government is confirming its commitment to our talented and creative theatre community, which is renowned nationally and internationally,” says Premier Furey. “The new theatre in St. John’s will be a fantastic legacy of the Year of the Arts.