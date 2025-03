Nominations closed Monday for the provincial Liberal leadership with John Abbott and John Hogan confirmed as candidates.

People who want to register as Liberals to vote in the leadership race have until next Monday, March 31, to do so. The results will be announced at a leadership convention at the Jag Soundhouse in St. John’s on May 3.

The winner will become Newfoundland and Labrador’s next premier, succeeding Andrew Furey.