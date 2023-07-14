Business News

Jiffy Cabs launches new app for customers

By Becky Daley
Published on July 14, 2023 at 4:58 pm
Updated on July 14, 2023 9:16 pm

While transportation is still an issue in the province, local cab companies are doing their best to get people from A to B. Becky Daley has the story.

