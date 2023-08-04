Jagmeet Singh discusses vision for federal NDP

Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh kicked off his Atlantic tour in St. John’s this week. He sat down to talk with NTV’s Michael Connors to discuss his vision for the party.
Salmon angling tourism struggles in the summer heatBy Colleen Lewis — 1 week ago
In some rivers around the province, dead salmon have been washing up. The cause is likely the high water temperatures, according to conservationists, but on the Gander and Exploit’s Rivers experienced anglers says there is reason to be concerned for the future.
Don Pelly has been fishing the Exploit’s for over 60 years. He says DFO’s decision to only open the rivers in the morning hours is a good step, but he believes it should be closed completely. His concern is that fish may become trapped in the tributaries and be unable to continue their journey to spawn. He says the impacts won’t be known for another four or five years.
On the Gander River, outfitter and conservationist Calvin Francis says he is worried that the temperatures int he last couple of years is hurting the industry. He says salmon head to deeper water in the face of warmer water, and many pools along the river are more difficult to access with lower levels.
Both conservationists say poaching is also a concern whenever the fish are left vulnerable.Post Views: 365
