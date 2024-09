A highly anticipated witness took the stand at day two of the hearings into the Titan Submersible disaster off our shores, and he didn’t hold back.

He’s the latest in a series of former employees who painted a picture of the company’s CEO as a money-driven ego-centric owner who ignored evidence of design flaws and had an explosive temper. NTV’s Jodi Cooke has this report from day two of testimony at the public hearings.