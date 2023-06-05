News

Inquiry respecting the Treatment, Experiences and Outcomes of Innu in the Child Protection System resumes today

By Web Team June 5, 2023

An inquiry into the treatment of Innu in the child protection system resumes this week in Sheshatshiu.

The commissioners will hear directly from community members in person about their experiences with the child protection system. This week’s proceedings will include testimony and private meetings with commissioners about their experiences and outcomes throughout time spent within the government protection system and some will be closed sessions. Throughout the week, healing services will be available to all community members and participants.

