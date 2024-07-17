Innu Nation to return to Court over Rate Mitigation Deal

The Innu Nation plans to take legal action against the federal and provincial governments following the rate mitigation deal signed between the federal and provincial governments in July 2021.

Innu Nation had previously filed a case in the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in August 2021, and later dropped its case against the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador in September of that year to provide an opportunity for all parties to discuss the implications of the rate mitigation deal.

The Innu Nation argues that they continue to face substantially reduced financial benefits as a result of their exclusion from the rate mitigation deal.

The Innu Nation intends to file the case with the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador in St. John’s this week.