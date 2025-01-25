Inflation rate decreases last month

The inflation rate was down in December to 1.8 percent, a drop from 1.9 percent in November.

The primary reason for the decrease was food purchased from restaurants and alcoholic beverages purchased from stores.

Last month, Canadians paid less for food purchased from restaurants and the price for alcoholic beverages purchased from stores declined.

Prices for toys, games and hobby supplies decreased. In addition, the children’s clothing index fell 10.6 percent in December.

Prices for shelter increased slightly as did gasoline prices and travel services.