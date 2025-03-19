Inflation increases in February

In February the national inflation rate increased 2.6 percent. That is up from a 1.9 percent increase back in January.

The end of the GST break contributed notable upward pressure to prices for eligible products according to Statistics Canada.

Slower price growth for gasoline prices moderated the all-items in inflation acceleration.

Prices for food purchased from restaurants declined at a slower pace year over year in February compared with January. Restaurant food prices contributed the most to the acceleration in the all-items CPI in February.