Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program Now Accepting Funding Proposals

Posted: June 4, 2024 6:32 am
Submissions are now being accepted for the Provincial Government’s Indigenous Violence Prevention Grants Program.

The program centers around the government’s commitment to preventing violence experienced by Indigenous women, children, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ individuals.

Projects eligible to receive funding through the program include initiatives focused on increasing awareness, education, and training, investing in leadership development, building community capacity, and enhancing opportunities for healing.

The deadline for submitting a proposal is June 28.

