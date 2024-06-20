Increased risk of forest fires due to hot and dry weather

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is warning of an increased risk of forest fires in both Labrador and the island due to the warm temperatures.

To reduce the risk of forest fires and to support the efforts of wildfire suppression teams currently actioning active fires, forestry officials are recommending the public avoid lighting outdoor fires while the fire weather index remains elevated.

Today, the forest fire weather index ranges from moderate to extreme for many areas.

Open or outdoor fires are not permitted where the index is very high or extreme and burning permits are invalid where the index is high, very high or extreme.

Operators of off-road vehicles should be vigilant when travelling in grassy and forest areas. Use a proper screening or baffling device to prevent sparks from escaping and carry a fire extinguisher with a minimum of 225 grams of ABC-class dry chemical.

There are currently seven active fires burning in the province, all of which are in Labrador.