Improvements coming to Port of Argentia following funding announcement

By Ben Cleary
Published on July 19, 2023 at 8:27 pm

The federal government made a major infrastructure announcement in Argentia today to improve movement of cargo at the port.

Ottawa is spending $38 million dollars to expand the dockside, add hundreds of metres of new berthing space, as well as a roll-on, roll-off ramp. The MP for the area Ken McDonald, spoke to NTV News about the investment today.

