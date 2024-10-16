Impaired drivers arrested by RCMP during Operation Impact

During Operation Impact, from October 11-14, RCMP NL’s Traffic Services Units arrested multiple impaired drivers and ticketed a number of motorists for various traffic offences.

RCMP Traffic Services Units from East, Central, West and Labrador participated in Operation Impact, an annual 4-day traffic enforcement initiative that occurs over the Thanksgiving long weekend. Operation Impact focusses on the enforcement of impaired drivers, aggressive drivers, distracted drivers and those not wearing a seat belt.

A total of five drivers were arrested for impaired driving offences, including impairment by alcohol and impairment by drugs. One motorist received a roadside licence suspension for having a blood alcohol concentration that was above the provincial limit but below the criminal threshold. Where appropriate to do so, drivers were released from custody with future court dates to face charges of impaired operation, were issued licence suspensions and their vehicles were seized and impounded.

During this time frame, 15 checkpoints were conducted in various areas of the province with more than 1,600 vehicles checked.