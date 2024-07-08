Impaired Driver Charged in Irishtown-Summerside

A woman has been charged by the RNC for impaired driving in Irishtown. Just after midnight, officers observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the north shore. When officers approached they observed the passenger standing outside the vehicle drinking alcohol. Upon addressing the driver, the officer observed signs of alcohol impairment.

The 29-year-old female driver was found to be operating with a blood-alcohol concentration exceeding the limit designated by the Highway Traffic Act. She was charged with impaired and had her vehicle seized. She will appear in court at a future date.

Anyone with information related to impaired driving is asked to call 911 immediately.