Impaired driver arrested in west end of St. John’s

The RNC responded to a report of an impaired driver at a business in the west end of St John’s just before 11:00 p.m. on Monday night.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and spoke with the 60-year-old male operator who showed signs of impairment. Upon being provided with the roadside screening device, the male failed and was arrested for impaired driving.

As a result, the male was charged with Impaired Operation and Impaired Operation Over .08.

He was released to appear in court at a later date, however, his vehicle was impounded.